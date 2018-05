May 9 (Reuters) - Biospecifics Technologies Corp:

* BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $7.1 MILLION VERSUS $7.7 MILLION

* BIOSPECIFICS - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $65.1 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017

* BIOSPECIFICS - CO'S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO'S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES