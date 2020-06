June 17 (Reuters) - Biosynex SA:

* FREE ALLOCATION OF REDEEMABLE SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS FOR THE BENEFIT OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

* EXERCISE PRICE OF €10 REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 26% COMPARED TO THE CLOSING DATE OF 16 JUNE 2020

* OPERATION WILL ALLOW A FUND RAISING IN THE FUTURE UPON THE EXERCISE OF THE REDEEMABLE SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTSTO THE CLOSING DATE OF 16 JUNE 2020