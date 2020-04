BRIEF-Biosynex FY Net Result Up At 1.1 Million Euros

April 6 (Reuters) - BIOSYNEX SA:

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 34.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE THREE NEW DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTUIONS FOR COVID-19 INFECTION

* FY NET RESULT EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL CONTINUE ITS STRATEGY OF DEPLOYING ITS RAPID DIAGNOSTIC TEST SOLUTIONS IN 2020

* COVID-19 DIAGNOSTICS SOLUTIONS INCLUDE TWO MOLECULAR BIOLOGY SOLUTIONS (PCR) AND ONE SEROLOGICAL TEST BIOSYNEX COVID-19 BSS

* AT 31 DEC 2019, GROUP’S SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AMOUNTED TO € 30.4 MILLION, INCREASE OF € 1.1 MILLION COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2018

* TO DATE, THE COMPANY HAS NOT HAD RECOURSE TO STATE-GUARANTEED LOANS OR DEFERRED PAYMENT OF ITS SOCIAL SECURITY AND TAX CONTRIBUTIONS

* GIVEN THE HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY, RECOURSE TO SHORT-TIME WORKING WILL BE AN EXCEPTION

* FY NET DEBT €7.2 MILLION VERSUS €3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INTENDS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF STRONG SYNERGIES LINKED TO ACQUISITION OF VISIOMED GROUP'S FAMILY HEALTH DIVISION AND DIVERSIFICATION OPPORTUNITIES ARISING FROM THE NEED FOR CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TO ACHIEVE STRONG GROWTH IN SALES IN 2020