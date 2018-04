April 12 (Reuters) - BIOSYNEX SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS OF 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.32 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.12 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, BIOSYNEX CONFIRMS ITS CONFIDENCE IN THE CONTINUED GROWTH AND IMPROVEMENT OF ITS PROFITABILITY

* CASH POSITION AT END-FY € 2.0 MILLION COMPARED WITH € 0.6 MILLION AT THE END OF 2016