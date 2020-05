BRIEF-Biosynex Reinforces Production Capacities In France

May 7 (Reuters) - Biosynex SA:

* REINFORCEMENT OF PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN FRANCE

* FIRM ORDERS FOR 4.5 MILLION COVID-19 BSS RAPID SEROLOGICAL TESTS

* PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN 2 M€ IN A PRODUCTION AUTOMATION TOOL AND IN THE EXTENSION OF THE CURRENT PREMISES

* OTHER FIRM INTERNATIONAL ORDERS HAVE BEEN REGISTERED AND MANY MORE ARE BEING CONFIRMED FOR DELIVERY SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 2020

* WILL START MARKETING THE LIFERIVER PCR KIT IN THE SECOND HALF OF MAY, WHICH IS APPROVED AND HAS OBTAINED CE MARK

* INSTALLATION OF THESE COVID-19 LIFERIVER PCR TEST KITS WILL ALLOW ANALYTICAL LABORATORIES TO WORK IN SERIES AND ENSURE MORE THAN 1,000 TESTS / DAY PER SITE