BRIEF-Biosynex Says 2020 Sales To Be Boosted By COVID-19 Tests

June 16 (Reuters) - Biosynex SA:

* ANTICIPATES CONTINUED STRONG ACTIVITY IN THE COMING MONTHS DRIVEN BY THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF COVID-19 RAPID DIAGNOSTIC TESTS

* SALES OF €34M AT THE END OF MAY VERSUS €34.2M OVER 12 MONTHS IN 2019

* SALES IN 2020 SHOULD CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM THE RAMP-UP OF COVID-19 SCREENING TESTS, PARTICULARLY IN NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA

* GIVEN THE IMPACT OF CONTAINMENT ON POPULATIONS, SALES OF OTHER TESTS (HIV, ANGINA, ETC.) REMAIN STABLE VERSUS LAST YEAR