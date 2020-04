April 17 (Reuters) - BIOSYNEX SA:

* FOLLOWING THIS SALE, BIOSYNEX NO LONGER HOLDS TREASURY SHARES

* SELLS ALL OF ITS TREASURY SHARES FOR € 7.25 MILLION AS PART OF THE END OF ITS BUY-BACK PROGRAM

* SALE OF TREASURY SHARES AIMS TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW