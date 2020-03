March 17 (Reuters) - Biotage AB:

* BIOTAGE AB (PUBL) APPOINTS NEW CFO

* ANNETTE COLIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CFO AND MEMBER OF BIOTAGE AB (PUBL) GROUP MANAGEMENT, BASED OUT OF GROUP HEADQUARTERS IN UPPSALA, SWEDEN

* LARS BÄCKMAN WILL LEAVE HIS ROLE AS INTERIM CFO SIMULTANEOUSLY AND RETURN TO HIS ROLE AS CLO.

* ANNETTE ASSUMES HER NEW POSITION ON APRIL 1, 2020