BRIEF-Biotage Q4 Operating Profit Increases To SEK 37.9 Mln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Biotage AB:

* YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2019

* Q4 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO 288.6 MSEK (234.6), AN INCREASE BY 23.0 PERCENT COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING QUARTER LAST YEAR

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 5.9 PERCENT TO 37.9 MSEK (35.7).

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTENDS TO PROPOSE TO AGM THAT DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS RELATING TO 2019 ARE PAID TO AMOUNT OF 1.60 SEK (1.50) PER SHARE, CORRESPONDING TO 56 PERCENT OF RESULT AFTER TAX

* ACCORDING TO DIVIDEND POLICY BIOTAGE SHALL DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF NET PROFIT.

* IN 2020 WE WILL ALSO CONTINUE INVESTING IN OUR PRODUCTION PLANT IN CARDIFF, WALES IN ORDER TO FURTHER IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AND INCREASE OUR IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY