BRIEF-Biotage says Q1 operating profit rises to SEK 41.6 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Biotage AB says:

* Q1 Net sales amounted to 208.0 MSEK (185.2), an increase by 12.3 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

* At comparable exchange rates and adjusted for acquisitions, net sales increased by 9.8 percent.

* Q1 Operating profit increased by 19 percent to 41.6 MSEK (34.9).

* Q1 Result after tax increased by 27 percent to 44.9 MSEK (35.3).

* Q1 Earnings per share increased to 0.69 SEK (0.55) before and after dilution.

* The cash flow from operating activities amounted to 28.1 MSEK (29.2).

* Net cash at March 31 amounted to 59.6 MSEK (152.1). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)