BRIEF-Biotec Pharmacon Q1 EBITDA Loss Turns To Profit NOK 13.8 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon ASA:

* BIOTEC PHARMACON Q1 2020 REPORT

* Q1 EBITDA PROFIT NOK 13.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE EXPECT THESE SHORT-TERM UPSIDES TO CONTINUE BUT THEN SUBSIDE ONCE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK PASSES

* Q1 SALES NOK 34.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 14.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT FOR GROUP IMPROVED 118% TO NOK 26.2 MILLION (Q1 2019: NOK 12.0 MILLION)

* LONGER-TERM COMPANY WILL FOCUS ON SUPPORTING ITS PARTNERS IN DEVELOPING NEXT GENERATION OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TESTS