July 7(Reuters) - BIOTECH-IGG AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY CARRIED OUT DIRECTED NEW SHARES ISSUE OF 26.9 MILLION SHARES

* PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE VALUED AT ABOUT SEK 2.3 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* Subscription Price Was Sek 0.085 Per Share

