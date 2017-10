Sept 12 (Reuters) - BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA:

* ‍BIOTEC BETAGLUCANS HAS RECEIVED POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM UK DRUG TARIFF APPEAL PANEL​

* UK DRUG TARIFF APPEAL PANEL WILL RECONSIDER BIOTEC'S APPLICATION FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF WOULGAN​