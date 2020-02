Feb 26 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* EXCEEDS ALREADY RAISED EBIT GUIDANCE

* FY EBIT LOSS -1.2 MILLION EUR VERSUS 10.6 MILLION EUR PROFIT YEAR AGO

* GENERATED IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR REVENUE OF EUR 419.1 MILLION (+4.7%) COMPARED TO EUR 400.3 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)