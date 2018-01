BRIEF-Biotest: All Conditions Met For Creat Takeover Of Biotest

Jan 19 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BIOTEST AG: ALL CONDITIONS MET FOR CREAT TAKEOVER OF BIOTEST

* FOREIGN TRADE APPROVAL HAS BEEN GIVEN BY U.S. COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES (CFIUS)

* LAST REMAINING CONDITION HAS BEEN MET FOR TAKEOVER OFFER BY TIANCHENG (GERMANY) PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS AG

* THUS UNSOLICITED TAKEOVER BID ANNOUNCED ON MAY 18, 2017 FOR SHARES OF BIOTEST AG BECOMES EFFECTIVE

* IN CONNECTION WITH APPROVAL, BIOTEST HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS U.S. COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)