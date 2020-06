June 10 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY ENTERS CHINA, THE WORLD’S BIGGEST HUMAN ALBUMIN MARKET

* FIRST SALES OF HUMAN ALBUMIN IN CHINA

* ACCESS TO LARGEST HUMAN ALBUMIN MARKET WITH MORE THAN 450 TONNES PER YEAR REPRESENTING A MARKET VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 2.5 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)