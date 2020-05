May 26 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE BY COMPLETING PHASE I/III CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FIBRINOGEN

* FIRST RESULTS CONFIRM EXPECTED EFFICACY AND SAFETY IN ADULTS AND CHILDREN

* RESULTS ARE BASIS FOR APPROVAL OF THIS PHARMACEUTICAL IN WITHIN SCOPE OF EXPANSION PROJECT BIOTEST NEXT LEVEL

* COMPLETION OF CLINICAL TRIAL 984

