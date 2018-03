BRIEF-Biotest Fy 2017 ‍EBIT Turns To Profit Of Eur 18.0 Mln

March 22 (Reuters) - Biotest Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: BIOTEST AG: BIOTEST REACHES 2017 PROFIT GUIDANCE

* FY EBIT 18 MILLION EUR VERSUS -21.5 MILLION EUR LOSS YEAR AGO

* FY ‍EBIT FROM CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS REACHED EUR 18.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -21.5 MILLION)​

* BIOTEST - ‍REVENUE OF CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR 541.2 MILLION FOR 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 610.4 MILLION)​

* ‍IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, BIOTEST GROUP GENERATED REVENUE OF EUR 378.1 MILLION​

* ‍EBIT IN CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS EUR -9.3 MILLION IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍ANTICIPATES EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF EUR 10 TO 12 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBIT WOULD BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 70 TO 80 MILLION IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)