BRIEF-Biotest FY Loss After Tax Narrows To EUR 4.7 Million

March 30 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* EXCEEDS EBIT FORECAST IN THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 419.1 MILLION EUR VERSUS 400.3 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FY LOSS AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS -4.7 MILLION EUR VERSUS -12.9 MILLION EUR LOSS YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT IN CORE BUSINESS VERY PROFITABLE AT EUR 68.6 MILLION

* EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 WAS EUR -1.2 MILLION AFTER EUR 10.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR.

* GENERATED SALES OF EUR 419.1 MILLION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2019, COMPARED TO EUR 400.3 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020, BOARD OF MANAGEMENT EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 10%

* EXPECTS 2020 EBIT TO BE BETWEEN EUR -10 MILLION AND EUR -5 MILLION

* FOR 2020 EBIT ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF BIOTEST NEXT LEVEL PROJECT, BOARD OF MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES AN INCREASE TO EUR 70 MILLION TO EUR 85 MILLION.

* FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 WAS PREPARED ON ASSUMPTION THAT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS WILL NOT HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BIOTEST’S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

* CORONAVIRUS LIMITS CERTAINTY OF PLANNING AND FORECASTS

* TO INVITE SHAREHOLDERS TO A VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 8 MAY