BRIEF-Biotest H1 result swings to loss of 17.8 million euros

Aug 14 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* H1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FELL 11 PERCENT TO 247.1 MILLION EUR

* H1 LOSS AFTER TAX -17.8 MILLION EUR VERSUS 7.7 MILLION EUR PROFIT YEAR AGO

* ‍EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR -20.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE OF EUR 33.3 MILLION​

* ‍TOTAL EARNINGS AFTER TAXES (EAT) AMOUNTED TO EUR -17.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 (SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 7.7 MILLION)​

* NOW FORECASTING SALES AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017, AFTER PREVIOUS FORECAST LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT INCREASE IN SALES​

* FY EBIT F'CAST FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF EUR 46-48 MILLION AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF APPROX EUR 40 MILLION HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY AROUND EUR 25 MILLION TO EUR 30 MILLION​