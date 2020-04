BRIEF-Biotest Is Developing COVID-19 Therapy With Trimodulin

April 3 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* IS DEVELOPING WITH TRIMODULIN A COVID-19 THERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH A SEVERE COURSE OF THE DISEASE

* HAS ALREADY INVESTED A THREE-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT IN DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND A NEW PRODUCTION PLANT

* MODE OF ACTION TRANSFERABLE TO PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 INDUCED PNEUMONIA

* EXPANDING ITS PLANNED PHASE III STUDY IN SCAP TO INCLUDE COVID-19 PATIENTS

* ACCELERATED PHASE II STUDY IN COVID-19 PATIENTS IS PLANNED IN ORDER TO DRASTICALLY ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT IN RESPONSE TO CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PENTAGLOBIN(R), HAS ALREADY SHOWN POSITIVE RESULTS TREATING F CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS (SARS 2002/03)

* NO DATA ARE YET AVAILABLE ON TREATMENT OF COVID-19 WITH PENTAGLOBIN^(R)