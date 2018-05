May 3 (Reuters) - Biotest AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: BIOTEST AG: NEW DATA FROM BIOTEST’S MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY-DRUG-CONJUGATE (ADC) BT-062 IN THE THERAPY OF SOLID TUMORS

* GOOD TOLERABILITY AND SIGNS OF EFFICACY IN PHASE I/IIA CLINICAL STUDY

* VERY GOOD EFFECTIVENESS WHEN COMBINED WITH CHEMOTHERAPEUTIC AGENT IN PRECLINICAL STUDIES ON DIFFICULT TO TREAT BREAST CANCER

* BIOTEST IS SEEKING INVESTORS FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF BT-062