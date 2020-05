May 8 (Reuters) - Biotest AG:

* Q1 REVENUE 97.7 MILLION EUR

* Q1 EBIT IMPROVED OVER PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD BY EUR 11.3 MILLION AND REACHED EUR 1.4 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020

* EARNINGS AFTER TAXES OF BIOTEST GROUP THEREFORE DE-CREASED TO EUR -10.8 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020 COM-PARED WITH EUR -1.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF PREVIOUS YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)