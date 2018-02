BRIEF-Biotest says Tiancheng to enter into domination agreement

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Biotest Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BIOTEST AG: TIANCHENG INTENDS TO ENTER INTO A DOMINATION AND PROFIT AND LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH BIOTEST AG

* SAYS ‍TIANCHENG HAS ASKED TO ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS​

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS THAT CASH COMPENSATION AND GUARANTEED DIVIDEND FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF BIOTEST AG WILL BE DETERMINED IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS AND ON BASIS OF A PENDING EVALUATION OF COMPANY​

* SAYS ‍INTENDED DOMINATION AND PROFIT AND LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT REQUIRES APPROVAL OF GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF BIOTEST AG​