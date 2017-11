Nov 7 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* ‍TENDER OFFER BY TIANCHENG (GERMANY) PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS AG​

* ‍TIANCHENG WITHDRAWAL OF APPLICATION OF TRANSACTION FROM CFIUS AND REFILING​

* BIOTEST - ‍TIANCHENG AND BIOTEST TO WITHDRAW THEIR NOTICE AND TO REFILE NEW APPLICATION WITH REQUEST FOR EXPEDITED REVIEW PERIOD​