BRIEF-Biothera Pharmaceuticals Enters Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS ENTERS CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

* ‍BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - ENTERED INTO CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH GENENTECH INC ​

* ‍BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - AGREEMENT TO ASSESS SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF CO‘S IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH GENENTECH‘S ATEZOLIZUMAB & BEVACIZUMAB

* ‍BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - GENENTECH WILL CONDUCT MULTICENTER, WHICH WILL ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 40 PATIENTS IN INITIAL PHASE OF STUDY​

* BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - COLLABORATION INCLUDES TESTING EXPERIMENTAL COMBINATION IN MORPHEUS, ROCHE'S CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM​