March 27 (Reuters) - Biotime Inc:

* BIOTIME ANNOUNCES CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY

* BIOTIME INC - BIOTIME SUBSIDIARY, AGEX, TO RECEIVE UP TO $3.5 MILLION IN CASH

* BIOTIME INC - AGEX RECEIVED APPROXIMATELY $3.2 MILLION UPON CLOSE OF ACQUISITION FOR ITS INTEREST IN ASCENDANCE

* BIOTIME - UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW