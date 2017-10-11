FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biotime announces first patient in U.S. clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Biotime announces first patient in U.S. clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Biotime Inc:

* Biotime announces first patient in U.S. Clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit

* Biotime Inc - ‍Biotime expects to file CE Mark application by end of this year with possible approval and launch next year​

* Biotime Inc - ‍all Renevia transplants were shown to be well tolerated and there were no device-related serious adverse events noted during trial​

* Biotime Inc - ‍in an EU pivotal clinical trial, Renevia met its primary endpoint​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.