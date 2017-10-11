BRIEF-Biotime announces first patient in U.S. clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Biotime Inc:
* Biotime announces first patient in U.S. Clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit
* Biotime Inc - Biotime expects to file CE Mark application by end of this year with possible approval and launch next year
* Biotime Inc - all Renevia transplants were shown to be well tolerated and there were no device-related serious adverse events noted during trial
* Biotime Inc - in an EU pivotal clinical trial, Renevia met its primary endpoint