May 24 (Reuters) - BioTime Inc:

* BIOTIME FURTHER EXPANDS OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL IN DRY-AMD WITH THE OPENING OF TWO ADDITIONAL U.S. SITES

* BIOTIME INC - EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE I/IIA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: