May 16 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:

* BIOVERATIV AND SANGAMO ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION FOR GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003 TO TREAT SICKLE CELL DISEASE

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS - IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)