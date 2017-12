Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bioverativ Inc:

* BIOVERATIV’S INVESTIGATIONAL BIVV009 DEMONSTRATES SAFETY, TOLERABILITY AND EFFICACY IN PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL IN COLD AGGLUTININ DISEASE (CAGD) PATIENTS

* BIOVERATIV INC - PHASE 1B RESULTS ACHIEVE PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN CAGD COHORT

* BIOVERATIV - FOUND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT OVERALL INCREASED RATE OF THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENTS IN CAGD PATIENTS VERSUS MATCHED CONTROLS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: