April 8 (Reuters) - Biovica International AB:

* BIOVICA INITIATES A COLLABORATION WITH MAYO CLINIC TO STUDY DIVITUM[®] FOR THE ON-TREATMENT MONITORING OF METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PATIENTS RECEIVING CDK 4/6 INHIBITORS

* BIOVICA AND MAYO CLINIC HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO STUDY CLINICAL BENEFIT OF USING DIVITUM(®)