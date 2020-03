March 12 (Reuters) - Biovica International AB:

* BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB - Q3 NET SALES SEK 55,000 VERSUS SEK 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB - Q3 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB - SUBMISSION OF OUR 510(K) APPLICATION FOR DIVITUM® TO FDA IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING Q3 OF 2020, RATHER THAN IN MID-2020, AS EARLIER ANNOUNCED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)