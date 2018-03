March 20 (Reuters) - BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB:

* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH 100 000 USD

* ‍HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR COMPANY’S DIVITUM® PRODUCT FROM A GLOBAL DIAGNOSTIC AND CONTRACT RESEARCH COMPANY (CRO COMPANY)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)