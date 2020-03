March 10 (Reuters) - Biovica International AB:

* BIOVICA PROVIDES UPDATES ON FDA APPLICATION

* BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL - INTENDS TO SUBMIT AN FDA APPLICATION FOR MARKET APPROVAL OF DIVITUM IN Q3 OF 2020 AND NOT AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN MID-2020

* BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB - DUE TO DELIVERY DELAYS OF A COMPONENT THAT IS PART OF DIVITUM, PRODUCTION HAS BEEN DELAYED