June 11 (Reuters) - Biovie Inc:

* BIOVIE INC - RECEIVED GUIDANCE FROM FDA ON NEXT CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN FOR BIV201 IN PATIENTS WITH REFRACTORY ASCITES DUE TO LIVER CIRRHOSIS

* BIOVIE INC - PLANS TO COMMENCE A RANDOMIZED 24-PATIENT PHASE 2 STUDY THIS YEAR