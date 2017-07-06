BRIEF-Biox enters into arrangement agreement for going private transaction

July 5 (Reuters) - Biox Corp

* Biox enters into arrangement agreement for going private transaction with its principal shareholder group and amends bridge note

* Has signed definitive arrangement agreement in connection with previously announced proposed acquisition by FP Resources Limited & CFFI Ventures

* Pursuant to arrangement agreement, shares would be acquired for cash consideration of $1.23 per share

* Secured bridge note held by CFFI Ventures in original aggregate principal amount of US$5.22 million issued on January 1, was further amended

* Note was further amended to increase amount available to biox thereunder by up to an extra $3 million & to extend maturity date from September 30 to October 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: