June 11 (Reuters) - BioXcel Therapeutics Inc:

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 1B/2 RELEASE TRIAL OF BXCL501 FOR THE TREATMENT OF OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS - LOOK FORWARD TO REPORTING TOPLINE RESULTS FROM RELEASE BXCL501 STUDY IN Q1 2021