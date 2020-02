Feb 18 (Reuters) - BioXcel Therapeutics Inc:

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF A PHASE 2 STUDY DESIGNED TO ASSESS AGITATION-ASSOCIATED BIOMARKERS AND THEIR RESPONSE TO BXCL501

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC - TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2020