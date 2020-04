April 28 (Reuters) - BioXcel Therapeutics Inc:

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF A PHASE 2 STUDY OF BXCL701 IN COMBINATION WITH A PD-1 INHIBITOR FOR TREATMENT EMERGENT NEUROENDOCRINE PROSTATE CANCER

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC - INITIAL INTERIM DATA READOUT EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2020