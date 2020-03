March 19 (Reuters) - BioXcel Therapeutics Inc:

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS ONGOING PHASE 3 SERENITY TRIALS

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS - CURRENTLY MAINTAINS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE THAT SERENITY I & II ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-YEAR 2020

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS - HAS NOT OBSERVED CHANGE IN ENROLLMENT RATES RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS - ON TRACK TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA FROM BOTH STUDIES IN MID-2020