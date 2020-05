May 12 (Reuters) - BioXcel Therapeutics Inc:

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* ENROLLMENT OF PIVOTAL SERENITY TRIALS IS PROGRESSING WELL, WITH TOPLINE DATA EXPECTED IN MID-2020

* CO IS ASSESSING DATA FOR DOSE ESCALATION IN TRANQUILITY STUDY AND IS ON TRACK TO REPORT RESULTS IN MID-2020

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.60 — REFINITIV IBES DATA