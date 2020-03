BRIEF-Bioxcel Therapeutics Reports Q4 And Full Year 2019 Financial Results

March 9 (Reuters) - BioXcel Therapeutics Inc:

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS - KEY BXCL501 DATA READOUTS EXPECTED IN MID 2020 INCLUDING RESULTS FROM SERENITY PROGRAM & PHASE 1B/2 TRANQUILITY TRIAL IN GERIATRIC DEMENTIA

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS - STOCK OFFERING PROCEEDS OF $60 MILLION & CURRENT RESERVES PROVIDE CO CASH RUNWAY TO FUND KEY CLINICAL, REGULATORY & OPERATIONAL MILESTONES INTO 2021

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC - REPORTED NET LOSS OF $8.3 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2019