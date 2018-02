BRIEF-Bioxcel Therapeutics Sees IPO Of 5.0 Mln Shares Of Common Stock Priced Between $11.00 And $13.00 Per Share

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc:

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC SEES IPO OF 5.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $11.00 AND $13.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $25 MILLION OF IPO NET PROCEEDS TO FUND BXCL501 THROUGH PHASE 2 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $17 MILLION OF IPO NET PROCEEDS TO FUND BXCL701 THROUGH PHASE 2 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2FA1V8J) Further company coverage: