March 14 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd:

* BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES FILING OF ITS 2017 YEAR END DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY - BOARD APPROVED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET OF $255 MILLION FOR 2018

* BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY - DRILLED 19 WELLS YEAR-TO-DATE AND HAS WELLS LEFT TO DRILL

* BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD - RE-AFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE