BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q2 earnings per share C$0.06
August 10, 2017 / 8:08 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Birchcliff announces second quarter 2017 results and updated guidance

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍board of directors has approved an increased 2017 capital expenditure budget to approximately $404 million​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍net capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be approximately $262 million​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍updated 2017 production guidance​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍2017 annual average production is expected to be 67,000 to 68,000 boe/d​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍Q4 average production is expected to be 79,000 to 80,000 boe/d​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍quarterly average production of 64,636 boe/d, a 64 percent increase from 39,513 boe/d in Q2 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

