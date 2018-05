BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share C$0.05

May 9 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd:

* BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY ANNOUNCES SOLID FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND POSITIVE OIL PRODUCTION TEST RESULTS FROM GORDONDALE AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TEST RESULTS FROM POUCE COUPE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRODUCTION AVERAGED 76,323 BOE/D IN Q1 OF 2018, A 24% INCREASE FROM 61,662 BOE/D IN Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW $0.31 PER BASIC COMMON SHARE

* SEES 2018 ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION 76,000 - 78,000 BOE/D

* SEES 2018 ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION 76,000 - 78,000 BOE/D

* SEES 2018 ESTIMATED TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES 255.0 MILLION