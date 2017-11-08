FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Birchcliff Q3 loss per share C$0.46
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Birchcliff Q3 loss per share C$0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Birchcliff announces third quarter 2017 results and appointment of new director

* Q3 loss per share C$0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Birchcliff energy ltd - ‍birchcliff anticipates spending in range of $250 million to $450 million during 2018​

* Birchcliff energy ltd - ‍quarterly average production of 65,276 Boe/D, a 20% increase​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍Birchcliff is re-affirming its 2017 q4 average production guidance of 79,000 Boe/D to 80,000 boe/d​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍re-affirming its 2017 Q4 average production and its 2017 annual average production guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.