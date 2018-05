BRIEF-Bird Construction Inc. Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.15

May 8 (Reuters) - Bird Construction Inc:

* BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC - QTRLY CONSTRUCTION REVENUE OF $294.4 MILLION COMPARED WITH $313.9 MILLION OF CONSTRUCTION REVENUE

* BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC - EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MAINTAIN ITS CURRENT MONTHLY DIVIDEND PER SHARE UNTIL EARNINGS ARE REBUILT TO PRE-2017 LEVELS

* BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC - EXPECT TO SEE EARNINGS GROW TO MORE SATISFACTORY LEVELS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: