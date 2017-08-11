BRIEF-‍Birks entered into a 5 year distribution agreement with Aurum to sell Birks Fine Jewelry in U.K.

1 Min Read
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Birks Group Inc
* Birks Group achieves another step in its strategic plan focused on growing the Birks Brand and its Canadian retail operations by entering into an agreement to sell Mayor's Jewelers to a respected strategic partner
* Birks Group Inc - Deal valued at approximately $104.6 million
* Birks Group Inc - Birks entered into a 5 year distribution agreement with Aurum to sell Birks Fine Jewelry in U.K. at Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths stores
* Birks Group - Proceeds from deal will be used by Birks to continue strategic growth initiatives, specifically to invest in canadian flagship stores
* Birks Group Inc - Transaction proceeds will also be used to pay down outstanding debt under company's senior secured credit facilities
* Birks - Entered into 5 year distribution agreement with Aurum to sell Birks Fine Jewelry in U.K. at Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths stores, on their e-commerce sites